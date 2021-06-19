Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,221 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.83. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

