Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 25.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,364,000 after acquiring an additional 284,513 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 554.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,726,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,722,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -75.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,904 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

