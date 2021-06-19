Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,085 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,335,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Middleby by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,630,000 after acquiring an additional 127,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.23.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.