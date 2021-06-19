Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 47,019 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 121.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,019 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

