WCM Investment Management LLC Has $727,000 Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $493.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.32 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.