WCM Investment Management LLC Has $551,000 Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIB opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

