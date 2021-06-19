WCM Investment Management LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.79. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

