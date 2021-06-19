Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WASH opened at $50.63 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $876.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

