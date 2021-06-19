Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

WRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

