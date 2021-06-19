Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $6,375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCC opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.51. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

