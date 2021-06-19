Warburg Research Reiterates “€48.50” Price Target for Vossloh (ETR:VOS)

Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.10 ($58.94).

VOS opened at €42.50 ($50.00) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €42.60. Vossloh has a twelve month low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a twelve month high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $746.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

