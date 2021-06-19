Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Reaches $56.34 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $56.34 million and approximately $24.94 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,201.52 or 0.06188590 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00144774 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,911,557 coins and its circulating supply is 77,190,525 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.