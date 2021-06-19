Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,194,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,540,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.