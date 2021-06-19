Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 23,747 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 157.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

