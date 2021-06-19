Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 23,234 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -313.61 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

