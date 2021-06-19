Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,863 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

