Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $6.87 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $48,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of BG opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

