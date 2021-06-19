Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.14 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

