Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 650 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $386.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.50 and a 52-week high of $391.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

