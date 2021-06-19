Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Visteon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $114.21. The stock had a trading volume of 434,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.83. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

