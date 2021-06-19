Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €106.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €100.14 ($117.82).

EPA DG opened at €94.13 ($110.74) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €92.75. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

