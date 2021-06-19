Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 933,800 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 1,072,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,167.3 days.

CNRAF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26. Vicinity Centres has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vicinity Centres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

