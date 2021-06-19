VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

