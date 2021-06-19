VerusCoin Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $69.45 million and approximately $12,484.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00003090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00058087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00142672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00183550 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,793.40 or 1.00051763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.94 or 0.00860780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,829,313 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

