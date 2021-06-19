Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,407 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.48% of Veritex worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

