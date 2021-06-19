Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,822,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $321,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $295,450,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after buying an additional 733,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after buying an additional 616,223 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,009.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 429,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,881,000 after buying an additional 390,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $171.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

