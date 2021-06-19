Verasity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.20 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $55.08 million and $16.20 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.90 or 0.00580328 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000615 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,824,025,168 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

