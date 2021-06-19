Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.42 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $388.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 76,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $889,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,906.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 25,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $272,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 712,841 shares of company stock worth $7,738,837. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

