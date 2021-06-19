VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.40 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. VEON has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of VEON by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

