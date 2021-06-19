VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.98.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

VEON stock remained flat at $$1.67 during midday trading on Friday. 11,206,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. As a group, analysts expect that VEON will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VEON by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in VEON by 1,331.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,200 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in VEON by 11.6% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,936 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth about $9,055,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of VEON by 10,737.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,771,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

