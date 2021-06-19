Velas Market Capitalization Tops $123.05 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $123.05 million and approximately $671,834.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000876 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001872 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

