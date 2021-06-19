Varta (ETR:VAR1) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Varta and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €134.95 ($158.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.00. Varta has a 12-month low of €89.15 ($104.88) and a 12-month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of €123.85.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

