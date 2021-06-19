Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,615,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,322,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.62. 1,403,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,981. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

