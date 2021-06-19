VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,043,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 22,006,877 shares.The stock last traded at $35.70 and had previously closed at $36.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.24.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,335 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.