Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,829,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,987,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 10.26% of New Gold worth $107,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $3,355,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $3,147,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth $2,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Gold by 121.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 1,067,471 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in New Gold by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 949,057 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.03.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

