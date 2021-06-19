Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 9,690 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.52% of FMC worth $74,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after buying an additional 214,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

