Validity Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00007831 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and $6,789.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00431011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,330,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,329,000 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

