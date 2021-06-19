Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Uxin by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Uxin has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

