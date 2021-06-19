Urus (URUS) Price Hits $10.82 on Major Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Urus has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $10.82 or 0.00030199 BTC on popular exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $910,782.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00732508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00043510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083572 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

