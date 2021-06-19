Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328,668 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.27% of Urban Edge Properties worth $24,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $1,211,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,278,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 21.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $2,005,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.