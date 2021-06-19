UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 4%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares shot up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.50. 30,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,756,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIGR. Citigroup raised their price target on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CICC Research began coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 1.78.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

