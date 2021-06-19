Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,322 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.37 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

