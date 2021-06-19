United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.080-3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.United States Steel also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.70.

NYSE X traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,137,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,864,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

