United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. United States Steel also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $3.080-3.080 EPS.

NYSE X traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 38,137,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,864,525. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.70.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

