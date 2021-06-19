United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. United States Steel also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $3.080-3.080 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.70.

United States Steel stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,137,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,864,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

