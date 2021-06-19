United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

Shares of UNFI opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.78.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,271 shares of company stock worth $9,635,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

