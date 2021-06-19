Unifty (NIF) Achieves Market Cap of $23.17 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $23.17 million and $2.19 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $22.18 or 0.00062030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,889 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

