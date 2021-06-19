Unibright (UBT) Price Up 17.8% This Week

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $175.18 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00059628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.00742420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00043570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00083967 BTC.

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

