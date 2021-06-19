Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300,936 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

