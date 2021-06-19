Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $172,032,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $153,942,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $327.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 903,170 shares of company stock valued at $283,127,733. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

